Fairmont State University receives grant to go towards a community project

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY)- Fairmont State University has received a grant to facilitate the collection and preservation of a series of interviews with elders of color throughout West Virginia from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission through the Diversity for Equity grant program.

Through this project, students will interview elders of color in West Virginia who have lived through challenging and turning-point times in modern history, such as World War II, the Jim Crow era, race riots, segregation, assassinations of leaders, and the Vietnam War. Faculty will guide students in preparing interview questions and documentation such as photographs, videos, and interview transcripts.

The students will create and curate artwork and media based on these interviews that can be shared with the community. The project will be directed by Ilene Evans, a communications professor at Fairmont State.

“I hope that they’ll see they aren’t the only ones who have ever faced this kind of challenging time,” said Evans. “I hope they see that there are ways to manage and to move through difficult times, hard times, confusing times with grace, with strength with courage with resilience. These are examples to follow. I also hope they gain the skills they will need in a possible future career, by practicing interview techniques, and the new technology to edit.”

The $5,000 grant will support the collection of interviews and the development of the related media and materials. Once completed, the curated collection are going to be housed at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on the campus of Fairmont State University.

