Fairmont State University shares an update about reported COVID-19 case

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A couple weeks ago, 12 News recieved reports that there was a positive case of COVID-19 on Fairmont State University’s campus. That student has since emerged healthy, and is clear of the virus, according to university officials.

For the last three weeks, the remaining students on Fairmont State’s campus have been in full quarantine. All buildings on campus have a “no access” rule, that has been enforced to everyone outside the building, aside from essential workers.

Officials stated that they worked closely with the Marion County Health Department and Fairmont State Police, to ensure that any other student did not contract the virus, and that they were not at a high risk of contracting it later on.

“Every single precaution that you can image has been taken, and continues to be taken, to protect our students,” University President, Dr. Mirta Martin explained. “The safety, and protection of our students has been and will continue to be our first priority.”

The students that remained on campus are there because they either do not have a clean and safe home to return to or live abroad and cannot physically go home.

Officials with the university explained that those students are being taken care of, and have received gloves, masks and hand sanitizer from the university. Protected police officers also provide every student with two meals a day.

Martin informed 12 News that there has only been one case of coronavirus on campus, and she considers that as a miracle.

“You hear all these awful stories of even young people not being able to recover, because other issues arise, or just don’t do well when diagnosed,” said Martin. “We are very fortunate and grateful that our student was able to emerge healthy out of this crisis.”

Officials explained that the University will continue to proceed with the precautions put into place for the students continuing to live on campus.