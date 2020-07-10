Fairmont State University votes on new chairman for the university’s Board of Governors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted David Goldberg as the new chairman of the board, with his term beginning July 1, 2020 and continuing through June 30 2021.

Goldberg was appointed to the Board of Governors by Governor Jim Justice in July of 2019 and now said he is prepared to take on more of a leadership role, if that’s what the community needs from him.

“I have a soft spot for Fairmont. I see the continuing focus on the greater Fairmont area through the university, and they have really great academics through cyber security, education program, nursing and other health professions,” said Goldberg. “When they asked if I would be on the board, I said yes. And then when asked if I would be in a leadership role, I said are you kidding me I have a full time job. But then I took a moment and said, my job is to do whatever I can to serve the community and if this is another way to do it, I am glad to do it.”

Goldberg also serves as Mon Health System’s President and Chief Executive Officer. He has more than 17 years of senior healthcare leadership experience, and most recently served as Senior Vice President with Highmark Health’s Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and former interim-President of Highmark Home and Community Services (HMHCS) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“I mean have you seen the stuff we have been doing recently, I could go on and on about the programs we have, and the great things we do,” Goldberg said. “That’s what we should do, be the best we can be for the people of West Virginia and the people who come from beyond that, that want a smaller environment for education but still to do great things. I always say, small organization, big hearts.”

Goldberg earned his Master’s degree in health systems management from George Mason University and a Bachelor’s degree in political science from West Virginia University. He said he is forever a mountaineer at heart, but there is something about the Fairmont community that makes everyone feel like a family member.

To read the full article about David Goldberg, visit Fairmont State University’s website.