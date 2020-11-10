Fairmont State University will participate in WV Kids Count

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is a member of West Virginia Kids Connect. WV Kids Connect is a wifi access initiative designed to help students stay connected during the global COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Kids Connect supports learning outside of school hours with hotspots located in parking lots of public schools, higher education institutions, libraries, and state parks. Since the program’s launch, more than 1,000 wireless hotspots have been established across West Virginia to support the initiative.

“We will do anything that we can do to help in the community. So many times, in the non-pandemic times, we have our resources open to the community. Community members come up, and walk the campus, walk the running track, go to Chic-fil-a,” said Jon Dodds, Manager of Fairmont States Network Services and Security. “Fairmont State University was excited and eager to participate in the WV Kids Connect program, and to facilitate this service to our community during this difficult COVID-19 pandemic.”

The internet service is available for public usage; however, all visitors must remain in vehicles while using the network. Visitors cannot access public areas on campus, including dining areas, restrooms, or other facilities.

Connection information:

To connect to the wireless network, users will select the WVKidsConnect option. Once the network has been selected, users will open an Internet browser session. Users will then be prompted to read and accept the Acceptable Use message. Lastly, users will check the consent box and click the “Continue to Internet” tab.

Local students may access the Fairmont State hotspot in the large parking lot with Kids Connect signage directly past the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center. The free wireless internet service is available every day from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and is also available for usage on holidays.

Kids Connect technical support is available by calling 866-K12-WIFI (866-512-9464).