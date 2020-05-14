Fairmont State University’s Alpha Phi Sigma earns 3 national awards

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Alpha Phi Sigma, Epsilon Iota Chapter, has received three national awards for their work in the national criminal justice honor society.

The chapter was awarded the Star Chapter, Unity Award and Yearbook Awards. Each award had guidelines and applications and the chapter will receive a total of $850.

The goal of the honor society is to provide opportunities for professional and educational leadership and it promotes unity and service to others.

Dr. John McLaughlin is an assistant chapter advisor, said the students are required to have at least a 3.2 GPA to be a member as well as do volunteer work and fundraising to help others in the community.

He explained that it isn’t an easy thing to accomplish while being a full time student, and this group was like no other he has seen before.

“This is a good group of people, they are very motivated, they are very hard working,” said McLaughlin. “Again, it takes time of your busy schedule, when your a full time student. That’s what they have been doing, and they work hard. They deserve what they win, and I have been very impressed by them this year.”

The honor society is a certified member of the Association of College Honor Societies, and is affiliated with the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. There are more than 550 chapters nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about the chapters involvement in the community, head over to the chapter’s website.