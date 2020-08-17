Fairmont State University’s falcons return to campus for fall semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Early Monday morning, the first classes of the Fall 2020 semester at Fairmont State University were held in-person.

Despite the many changes physically to the campus, President Dr. Mirta Martin said she was excited to see so many familiar faces once again in Fairmont.

Martin said that the school did move-in throughout the course of the past two weekends. This method was very successful with keeping people socially distant. She said that the endless hard work the university, and Marion County health officials put fourth was why they were able to welcome back students in the safest way possible.

“I credit the faculty and staff for being able to turn on a dime in March. We put over 390 courses, to be digitally delivered in the span of a week,” said President Martin. “The faculty throughout the summer has learned how to do online class. We’ve implemented in every single one of our classrooms, installed webcams. We are committed to ensuring our students do not just come to Fairmont State, but more importantly, they graduate from Fairmont State.”

President Martin said that safety of the students, staff and faculty is and always will be the number one priority. The falcon family has seen that to be true in just the short time being back on campus.

Erin Hohl is a junior at the university and works as a resident assistant. It is her first year helping with on campus residency.

“This year has been a little bit of a change, but we’re helping as much as we can,” Hohl said. “If anyone has any questions they can come to us. We had a whole bunch of virtual trainings, and a lot of classes are starting to be virtual. We are more than happy to help anyone with anything if they don’t feel safe too. That’s our job, to make sure the falcons are comfortable in their new home. So, it’ll be an interesting year, but I’m ready for it.”

On campus there are new hand sanitizing stations, signs marking which way traffic should move through buildings and masks are required everywhere on campus. Along with these new rules, the school will be implementing drone technology that will be able to detect high risk locations on the campus, as well as collect data on personal health of those who are at the university.

“We will implement this new technology as the years goes on. Our one and only priority is the safety of our falcon community, and that is something that will never change,” said President Martin.

For more information on new rules and regulations, as well as academic events coming up, visit Fairmont State University’s website.