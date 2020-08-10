Fairmont State’s Budd Sapp retires after many years with the falcon family

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced on August 7 that Budd Sapp, a tenured professor in the School of Education, as well as the faculty representative on the Board of Governors, has retired after 20 years of working with the falcons.

Sapp is an alumni from Fairmont State from the class of 1980, who also taught and coached for 17 years in the Marion County School System before beginning his work at Fairmont State in 1997 as a public school teaching fellow, and officially joining the University in 1998.

Budd Sapp

“Fairmont State has a family atmosphere, and you know, I think the most enjoyable part of that, was everything. I’m talking academics, athletics, and the community,” said Sapp. “I had a wonderful experience at Fairmont State, and like I said, the good lord blessed me and the opportunities that I had there.”

Sapp mentioned that there had been an influx of students wanting to get a graduate degree in a teaching certification content area, without an undergraduate education degree. He recently helped to create an introductory instructional design class for the Special Education Program.

“I mean of course we are all here for the students, and the ones I had the absolute pleasure to meet were why my experience as an educator, and board member were so amazing,” Sapp said. “I was lucky to have to chance to work with so many students, and even the athletes that I did, and really it’s hard to put to words how fortunate I feel for the whole thing.”

Over the years, Sapp has been recognized in a variety of ways. He said he is grateful to have had the support from his colleagues, the administration and community.

For the full story on Budd Sapp’s career and experience at Fairmont State, and prior to becoming a falcon, visit the university’s website.