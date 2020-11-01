Fairmont State’s partnership with NASA IV&V Educator Resource Center continues to expand opportunities for students and educators

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s College of Science and Technology and NASA’s Independent Verification & Validation (IV&V) Program Education Resource Center (ERC) continues to provide opportunities to young students, educators and college students within the state of West Virginia.

The mission of the ERC is to inspire, educate, engage and employ students in West Virginia, emphasizing support for underrepresented groups in STEM fields. The ongoing partnership continues to support and inspire W.Va. K-12 students through large scale STEM carnivals including, Day in the Park, NASA Day and international robotics tournaments.

Due to COVID-19, the ERC traditional model of in-person trainings and events was compromised. However, trainings were transitioned to online platforms while the ERC team continued to support the state.

The ERC also works closely with the AmeriCorps volunteer program. AmeriCorps provided the ERC with flexibility to continue school outreach by providing robotics kits, small-group instruction and a range of virtual trainings using online platforms throughout the pandemic.

To hear more about the different opportunities in the Fairmont State University, NASA IV & V partnership, click here.