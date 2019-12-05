Fairview Council votes to use Monumental PSD to supply town’s water

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — The town council of Fairview recently voted during a special meeting to use the Monumental Public Service District’s planned system upgrade to supply the town’s water.

According to Fairview Mayor Brian Schuck, Monumental PSD is working on an $11 million upgrade to its water system; and when it is completed, the town of Fairview will use it to buy water from the city of Fairmont.

Currently, Shuck said that there is no time frame for when the switch will occur, but did explain that it could take a few years to complete. As for now, Fairview plans on using a $25,000 grant it received from the Marion County Commission to upgrade its current system, according to Shuck.

During the special meeting, council kept Fairview’s residents’ concerns in mind as they decided between making upgrades to the town’s current well-based water system or using Momumental PSD to purchase their water from Fairmont, Shuck said.

Despite deciding to switch to the new system, Shuck said that the town plans to work on upgrading water lines and outdated water meters, as well as doing other small updates while work on Monumental PSD’s new system is being done.

Shuck explained that they are anticipating an increase in water rates, but due to how long it will take to switch over to the new system, as well as unknown costs of other work involved, he could not specify how much that increase would be.