Fairview residents and businesses dealing with water quality issues

FAIRVIEW, W.Va.- “We can’t get no answers. We don’t know what happened to the water all at once. Whether they’ve pumped it too much or what’s going on.”

Chester Summers is just one of many Fairview citizens that has expressed concern over the town’s water quality. Many have taken to Facebook to share photos of their discolored water and voice their worries about getting sick.

“Is it safe to even bathe in?’ I mean, I won’t even give it to my little dog,” said Summers.

Local businesses like the Fairview Diner are unable to serve food and drinks as normal, instead having to serve canned drinks and boil all water before using it.

Fairview Elementary and Middle schools are receiving water from Marion County Schools Maintenance and Facilities.

“We’re the suppliers to our cooks to be able to maintain, to be able to cook with water that they would normally have to boil, and also bottled water for the students to be able to use throughout the course of the day,” said administrative assistant for maintenance and facilities Andy Neptune.

The area’s schools are staying open, as the health department said there is no need for them to be closed.

“According to everything we’ve been told by the health department, this is a sediment problem due to some pump problems that we have up there, and so we are just providing what they need daily,” said Neptune.

WBOY reached out to the town of Fairview, but did not receive response.