Falcons for the Arts gathers to spread awareness for the closing of programs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A concerned group of citizens gathered in Marion County to hopefully save an important 100 year old college program.

Falcons for the Arts seeks to support the performing arts degree programs at Fairmont State University to maintain, preserve, and perpetuate the rich cultural and artistic heritage on our campus and across North Central West Virginia.

The group held a press conference in Fairmont Monday morning to get the message out about Fairmont State University closing down several academic major programs.

The Board of Governors recently voted to eliminate Music, Music Education, Theatre and Theatre Education.

Several Fairmont State alumni spoke about how their lives were changed in a positive way by graduating from the programs that are being cut.

Students with 60 hours left will be allowed to graduate but most Freshman and Sophomores will be forced to transfer. Fairmont State Sophomore theatre major, Franchesca Aloi, explained that the situation has caused stress among students.

“Personally they’ve affected me in a negative way. I don’t know what I’m going to do right now. I want to stay at Fairmont State. It’s where I grew up. It’s where all my friends are. My professors are my friends. I’ve grown up watching them perform, I’ve grown up performing with them. I just can’t imagine my life not being at Fairmont state.”

The group has formed a performing arts action committee called Falcon PAAC whose goal is to sit down with the board of governors and get some answers to a long list of their questions.

More information about Falcons for the Arts, head over to their Facebook page.