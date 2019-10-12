Fall Fest event invited kids to participate in themed activities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Clarksburg Harrison Public Library didn’t let the rain get in the way of its fall fest celebration.

The event was supposed to be held on the Waldomore lawn, but was moved inside due to weather.

Children were invited to participate in games, face painting, and crafts highlighting the start of fall.

Library staff say they try to host as many events as possible to encourage kids to get involved.

“This was just a great way to promote additional programming that we offer at the library. Both the children and teen programming involves a lot of steam activities, which is something that the kids will hopefully very much enjoy,” said program and marketing coordinator Shannon Jackson.

“It’s a fun family filled day. People say there’s not a lot of activities here in the county, so we offer a lot of different programs throughout the week and sometimes on weekends-and everything is always free,” said Erica Perry, children’s librarian.

For more library programs, visit http://www.clarksburglibrary.info/events.