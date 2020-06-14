Fatal two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 98 near Wilsonburg

WILSONBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County 911 Communications Center has reported a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 98 near Wilsonburg.

Reynoldsville Fire Department is on scene with a working fire, no transports have been made at this time.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison County EMS are also on scene and according to the communications center there has been a report of one fatality. A re-constructionist has been notified to the scene.

