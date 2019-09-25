FBI and Native Americans come together for Peace Tree Ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation celebrated its longtime friendship with Native Americans by holding a Peace Tree Ceremony Wednesday morning.

The Ceremony took place at the Criminal Information Services Division in Clarksburg.

Tribal representatives from the Seneca Nation along with the FBI Office of the General Counsel and Tribal Police talked about the long history of peace within the United States.

The Peace Tree Ceremony began centuries ago when five tribes united and planted a white pine tree in what is now the state of New York.

“What you are seeing is the unity in which we’re taking the cultures, the traditions that are shared by a different culture that maybe has been forgotten by some,” said CJIS Division Assistant Director, Michael DeLeon. “So it’s a good historical reminder and if you listen today there is quite a few lessons that apply to modern day.”

The ceremony ended with a tobacco blessing and tying ribbons on the newly planted Pine tree.