FCI Gilmer inmate tests positive for COVID-19 just days after being transferred

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – United States Penitentiary, Hazelton employees and community members gathered off of the Pierpont Road exit in Morgantown Saturday morning to protest the transfer of prison inmates from the D.C. system due to COVID-19.

Richard Heldreth, AFGE Local 420 President at FCC Hazleton confirmed to 12 News that a prisoner from FCI Gilmer has tested positive for the coronavirus days after inmates were transferred to the prison earlier this week.

“We knew this was coming,” said Heldreth. “It’s just very sad that we knew we could have stopped it, the bureau prisons could have stopped it, some of our staff was on that transport as well so now they’re possibly affected so it’s horrible.”

Transfers to both prisons are currently on hold according to Heldreth but more prisoners could still be sent to West Virginia in the coming weeks.