FCI Hazelton inmate indicted in correctional officer assault

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An inmate at FCI Hazelton, in Preston County, is facing a federal charge for assaulting a correctional officer, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Tuesday.

Brian Rose, 34 an inmate at the federal prison in Bruceton Mills, was indicted by a federal grand jury on an assault charge, Powell said.

FCI Hazelton, Bruceton Mills, WV

Rose was indicted on one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact.” Rose is accused of assaulting a federal correctional officer at FCI Hazelton in October 2018, according to a news release.

Rose faces up to eight additional years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.

Rose is currently scheduled to be released in 2041, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The Bureau of Prisons Special Investigation Services investigated the case.

The union that represents correctional officers at the facility, along with politicians, have been calling for reforms at FCI Hazelton, following several assaults against officers and the well-publicized death of former mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger.