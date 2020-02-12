February 11th officially declared ‘211 Day’ in honor of United Way help line

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The United Way of Harrison County has officially declared February 11th as, ‘211 Day.’

An initiative that was launched last year, the United Way’s 211 line helps connect community members to any resources they may need, from food pantries to health services. It is a collaboration among several West Virginia United Way organizations.

Harrison County Commission president Ron Watson joined United Way representatives at their Clarksburg office to read the official proclamation declaring “211 Day” and local groups were invited to enter their information into the database to be part of the services offered.

“Really getting people connected to resources is what this is all about, and it’s important because folks don’t know. They just don’t know, so this is able to bridge that education gap so the community needs to know what’s available right here at our own hand and we need to be able to connect to them,” said James Harris, Director of Health Access, one of the many organizations that can be reached through the line.

The 211 line is completely free to use and is available to call 24 hours a day.