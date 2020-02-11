February rain floods the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We have had some really wet weather during the first third of February.

Since February 1st, we have seen more than double the average rainfall in Clarksburg and Elkins.

More than two inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts has come down from the sky during the past ten days. This does include the liquid-equivalent of precipitation from the snowfalls that we saw last weekend.

Just Monday, we had over an inch of rain throughout North Central West Virginia.

This has given us high water and a number of rising creeks, streams and rivers. With more heavy rain on the way over the next couple of days, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of North Central West Virginia.

This watch will go from 4 p.m. on Wednesday through 10 a.m. on Thursday across the region. The expected rain will cause flooded streams, creeks, and rivers and will result in flooded roads in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The wet weather has also caused saturated and soft soils and rising creeks, streams, and rivers.

In addition, the soggy weather has brought local tributaries, like the Buckhannon River and Tygart Valley River, to be near flood stage.

Tygart Valley River at Belington flood outline. Courtesy: National Weather Service

Buckhannon River at Buckhannon flood outline. Courtesy: National Weather Service

The rivers are expected to crest early Wednesday morning and will likely cause additional flooding in parts of Barbour, Webster, Upshur and Randolph counties.

This isn’t expected to get any better anytime soon as up to an inch of additional rainfall (with locally higher amounts expected) will move in through Thursday.

If you do encounter any high water, make sure to be safe and to turn around so you don’t drown!

Just six inches of standing water can sweep you off your feet whereas a foot of water can sweep away your car or SUV. If creeks, rivers, and streams near you start to rise, make sure to have a plan to get to higher ground.

