Fellowsville Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19; school to be closed on Tuesday for cleaning

FELLOWSVILLE, W.Va. – The Preston County Superintendent announced on Monday that one student at Fellowsville Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school board, the student has not been present in school since Thursday, October 1, but the school will be closed on Tuesday, October 6, for all students and place all staff on a three-hour delay to have a cleaning crew deep clean the school.

The school board released the following statement on Facebook:

