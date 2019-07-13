Fifth annual “Woofstock” a success

ELKINS, W.Va.-Flooding may have caused a change in venue, but the fifth annual ‘Woofstock’ in Elkins was a success.

Guests brought their pets to the town square and enjoyed live music, dance and gymnastics performances and activities and participated in silent auctions as well as bought tickets for more than 50 raffle items.

All money raised through ‘Woofstock’ each year goes toward the Randolph County Humane Society.

“It takes care of the operating expenses. What we need to take care of the animals that we have at the shelter. The cats, dogs, we have ferrets-you name it,” said Lisa Preusch of the Randolph County Humane Society.

The humane society also had several adoptable pets on site.