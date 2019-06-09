Fight breaks out after show canceled at Clarksburg Amphitheater

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was stabbed in Clarksburg Saturday night after a crowd got out of control in the VA Park.

Police were called to the Clarksburg Amphitheater to respond to the incident when a crowd formed after the Morgan Wallen show scheduled for Saturday night was canceled. Officials said the injured person’s wounds were not life threatening.

Park staff said hundreds of people had shown up for the concert, and didn’t begin to disperse until police arrived.

We’ll follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.