Finding Morgantown’s light, despite looming COVID-19 darkness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to counts from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday night, Monongalia County has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state, with a total of 24 people.

12 News adventured around Morgantown to find out how the community was responding to the pandemic.

After Governor Jim Justice issued a “stay-at-home” order and closed all non-essential businesses, many local shops and recreations placed notices on their front doors. Most of which had to close temporarily or limit business and operations.

Children’s playground closed in Star City, Morgantown.

Signs explaining coronavirus policies on D.P. Dough in Morgantown

Coombs Flowers temporarily closed.

“Due to the coronavirus, if not feeling well, please reschedule.”



Along the Rail Trail, spring is beginning to bloom, which shows that life continues despite the world being on hold.

Morgantown Parking Authority is doing its part by suspending all parking fees in downtown Morgantown. However, many are still fearful of going outside.

Morgantown Parking Authority suspends all parking fees throughout the town.

Morgantown parking garage that is typically filled.

In true West Virginia fashion, wildlife is still thriving. Pictured below, flowers and insects are still going about their daily routines.

Many businesses in Morgantown are finding ways to serve the community. Restaurants are operating through services like carry out, curbside, mobile order, drive-through and utilizing delivery services, such as GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. Such delivery services are removing delivery fees until further notice.

Despite Sheetz continuing service, outside seating is suspended.





Oliverio’s is still in service for curbside pickup.



In times of panic, West Virginia offers an escape from the harsh reality of COVID-19. Those who wish to get fresh air can do so by taking advantage of open recreation throughout the state. This is a safe way to practice social distancing, as well as staying active. Some have already started to implement these practices during this time.