HAZELTON, W.Va. – A fire damaged a home in Preston County, late Tuesday night.

911 Officials said that the blaze broke out at a two-story home on Eisentrout Road in Hazelton.

Several local fire departments responded to fight the flames. Officials said that all residents were able to get out of the home safely and that no injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what caused this fire. Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide you with the most updated information.