Fire destroys apartment building in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A fire destroyed an apartment building in Westover on Saturday afternoon.

According to 911 officials, crews were alerted to a fire at a three-story apartment building on West High Street at just before 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews from Westover, Granville, Star City, River Road and Cassville all helped fight the flames.

911 officials told 12 News that a total of eight people in two different apartment buildings were inside at the time, but were able to make it out safely without any injuries being reported. At this time there is no word as to what started the fire.

