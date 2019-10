WESTON, W.Va. – A fire destroyed a home on Jackson Street in Weston Monday evening.

Courtesy of Samuel Stalnaker

According to the Weston Fire Department, they received notice of flames on Jackson Street at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Officials said that the fire caused a total loss to the home.

There is no word as to if anyone was harmed in the fire or the full amount of damages.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the most up to date information.