Firefighters and EMTs help with free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – Free COVID-19 testing is still being offered in Randolph County.

Firefighters and advanced EMTs have been asked to help administer the tests since the National Guard, and other medical personnel has been focusing on administering the Covid vaccine.

“Well here today in Elkins they don’t have to have symptoms to get a test and that’s really good,” explained Moriyah Cox with the Mount Hope Fire Department explained. “Because if you go to other areas you have to have symptoms and you have to have a scheduled appointment. So, to be able to get the test for free here today, that is really something people should take advantage of, even if you don’t have symptoms you could actually have the virus right now.”

The county health department had two drive-through sites set up in Elkins and in Mill Creek. More information about testing around the state can be found on the DHHR’s website by clicking here.