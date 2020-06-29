Fireworks sales up as Independence Day celebrations get postponed or cancelled

WESTON, W.Va. – Every year around the 4th of July holiday, fireworks tents like these pop up all around North Central West Virginia, offering people the chance to pick up some supplies to enjoy a small fireworks show of their own.

This year, however, many public shows are being cancelled because of the pandemic, so individuals are picking up the slack, and the purchases.

“Based on what I’ve heard of last year’s sales for everything with this one, it’s been way more than anything they’ve seen. We’ve made a lot more profits definitely because of all the fireworks shows not being a thing and everything,” said fireworks vendor Kayla Saiz.

While you may not find the large fireworks that you’d see at a celebration planned by a city or county, there’s still plenty of options at tents like this one in downtown Weston.

Saiz said there’s something available to fit most of what people want to do.

“We do a lot of really fun mortars with a lot of loads, we have really heavy ones that have I think like 78 mortars in them. We have the big sales, we have the little ones, we have nice cakes for people that are just something simple to shoot up in the air when you’re in town,” said Saiz.

July 4th is coming up on Saturday, and while those options aren’t going away, Saiz suggest that people plan ahead to find all that you want for a celebration at home.

“Try and get more of what you’re wanting of the simple stuff like sparklers, cakes, little fountains, stuff for your kids to have and then just have that little money saved for whenever we bring that big stuff out right before the 4th of July,” Saiz said.