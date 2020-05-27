First day of early voting sees lower turnout

WESTON, W.Va. – Early voting is officially underway in West Virginia, and county clerks around the area said the first day is looking a little different.

With mail-in balloting open to everyone, some clerks in North Central West Virginia said they’ve sent out thousands more absentee ballots than they would normally expect to.

That outreach combined with concerned for the COVID-19 pandemic means the first day of voting this year doesn’t look the same as clerks may expect.

Lewis County Clerk Cindy Rowan said only about 30 voters came out throughout Wednesday.

“For a presidential primary this is a down figure, but for an off year election year or a levy election or something like that, that’s about a normal day,” said Rowan.

Rowan said about 18% of eligible voters in Lewis County have already returned their ballots to the clerk’s office.

Anyone interested in applying for an absentee ballot may still do so and applications must be received in the clerk’s office by June 3.