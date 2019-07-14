First Inaugural Farm Crawl in Preston County

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – Liz Riffle, owner and operator of Riffle Farms rallied local agricultural businesses around Preston County to host the area’s first “farm crawl”, as a way to show the public the goods they have to offer.

“Most of us don’t run a farm store on a regular basis, that’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of time, commitment, and we’re kind of out in the middle of nowhere so its tough to get people to come up to your farms. This way, you can open up your space to the public for a day and have them come check it out and folks that have either seen you at a farmers market or heard of you, can now come out and check out your space, check out what you’re really doing, and see what products you have to offer,” said Riffle.

Another participating vendor, Possum Tail Farm, takes pride in their grass-fed, naturally grown cattle, pigs, and chickens, ensuring no chemicals are given to their animals.

Other participating businesses include, Pike Mountain Farm, The Broken Farm & Winery, Round Right Farm, and High Ground Brewery.

Riffle Farms hopes to continue their new farm crawl tradition and add more agricultural businesses from Preston County for next years event.