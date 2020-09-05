First Responder Appreciation Night, family movie night

In this image released by Disney/Pixar, characters Laurel, voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from left, Ian, voiced by Tom Holland, and Barley, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from “Onward.” (Disney/Pixar via AP)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A First Responder Appreciation Night will take place on September 5, honoring September 11.

The First Responder Appreciation Night is hosted by Mylan Park and Mon Health, showing a free movie to the public. The movie shown will be one of Disney’s newest releases, Onward.

First Responders will receive several gifts throughout the evening, including free popcorn and

beverages at the concession stand and four guest passes per family to utilize at Mylan Park facilities. Children are also invited to dress like a First Responder to show support for local heroes.

“We are excited to extend the movie series in a unique way,” said David Goldberg, President

and CEO of Mon Health System. “By hosting a First Responders Appreciation Night, we are

able to host a fun night for families while also showing appreciation for our local heroes. We

look forward to continuing to work alongside Mylan Park in bringing needed programs and

opportunities like this to families in the area.”

The event will comply with the current CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines, requiring guests to wear masks upon entry to the track. Once situated and socially distanced, masks may be removed while enjoying the movie.

Concessions will be available as guests are prohibited from bringing outside food and

beverages; no coolers are permitted. It is also recommended that guests bring their own seating

or blankets to enjoy the film comfortably.

The movie night is free, open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m.