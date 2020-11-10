First responders encourage safe driving during National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- November 9-15 is National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, and first responders are encouraging everyone to stay safe.

First responders and tow operators responding to traffic incidents are often struck and injured while responding to calls. All 50 states now have “slow down and move over” laws, which require drivers to slow down and change lanes if possible to protect first responders from being hit on the side of the road, but many are unaware of these laws.

Those on the front lines said that it is important always to be aware of your surroundings, look out for flashing lights that may indicate an accident, and avoid distracted driving.

“In today’s society, we’re so overwhelmed with the electronics and all the outside influences that we deal with in our cars and everything else,” said Lieutenant Walter Knight with the Clarksburg Fire Department.

It is also advised to look ahead to be prepared for anything coming up on the roads.