Flash floods devastate parts of Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Flash floods hit parts of Monongalia County Saturday afternoon leaving some residents of Cheat Lake underwater.

Beaumont Drive and Bowers Lane were completely submerged, causing damage to the area.

“This is absolutely devastating, as you can see, I’ve got to redo my house, I’ve got to redo my yard, and you know, like I said, thank God I’ve got good neighbors and people around me to help,” said Scott Danser, Cheat Lake resident.

The force of the flood waters not only damaged residential properties, but state roads as well. Leaving behind exposed gas lines and slabs of asphalt around the affected areas.