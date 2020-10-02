Flemington Elementary school closed for power outages and deep cleanings

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – Flemington Elementary school has been closed for two days due to power outages and deep cleanings.

School officials posted to its Facebook Page on Wednesday, September 29, that the school would be closed due to a scheduled power outage.

The school then took to Facebook once again Thursday, to post that the school would remain closed Friday for deep cleaning. At this time, there is no word about if the school will reopen on Monday.

