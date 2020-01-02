Florida man goes to court after leading law enforcement on a chase through Monongalia Co.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Florida man that was charged in Monongalia County after a police pursuit was in court on Thursday.

Cody Grimmett, 23, of Mount Dora, Florida has been accused of driving a pickup truck from Westover into Morgantown away from law enforcement, hitting a cruiser and crashing into a porch back in December 2019. Grimmett faces four total charges in the incident.

Grimmett’s attorney asked for bail to be reduced from $150,000 to $50,000. He said that Grimmett had no ties to the area and has a significant criminal history in Florida.

The Magistrate said that they understood the state’s concern and said the $15,000 per charge or $60,000 would be sufficient for the crimes.

The first witness that the prosecution called was a deputy sheriff in Monongalia County. The deputy said that the Westover Police received a 911 call about a truck whose driver was making threats about a furniture sale.

According to the deputy, after receiving the call, police located the truck and started a pursuit/ chase. Grimmett was then said to be speeding and swerving through other cars. Law enforcement followed him to a dead end in the road. Grimmett then threw the truck into reversed and crashed into a cruiser. The deputy said that the crash caused significant damage to the cruiser and caused a deputy to go to the hospital.

The deputy explained that Grimmett then continued to drive until he wrecked into a porch, causing significant damage to the home. One deputy that was on the scene then saw two people flee from the truck.

State Troopers found wet boot prints coming up from the river, where they said that a K-9 unit was then called in.

Grimmett was found behind a building, soaking wet, about 150 yards from wrecked truck and he fit the description from the 911 call. The deputy then said that he was placed under arrest.

The truck that Grimmett was driving was said to have been stolen from Florida. When asked by the defense, the deputy didn’t know when the truck exactly was stolen.

The defense also asked if the original 911 call involved a furniture sale. The deputy said yes, that Grimmett was trying to sell a couch out of the back of the truck.

The defense then asked how the deputy knew Grimmett was the driver, to which the deputy said the 911 call said that the driver was a white male wearing a black shirt, which he said was what Grimmett was wearing.

The Magistrate determined that there was probable cause to move the case to a grand jury.