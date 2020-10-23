Following a meth-dealing complaint, Elkins woman receives child neglect charges

ELKINS, W.Va. — After CPS workers received a meth-dealing complaint in Elkins, officers assisted on the scene, which resulted in them charging a woman with child neglect after a 12-year-old girl was found in the residence.

On November 22, officers with the Elkins Police Department were contacted by CPS workers in regards to an emergency referral at a residence on Harrison Avenue in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda Burke

The emergency referral stated that Amanda Burke, 36, of Elkins, had been “dealing methamphetamine out of the apartment and was a user of the same,” with a 12-year-old female present in her home, officers said.

When officers arrived at the residence, they saw the 12-year-old girl outside with a dog; she went inside the apartment, at which point the CPS worker made contact with Burke at the door and told her the reason for officers being present, according to the complaint.

After being informed of the reason for officers present, Burke stated that the officers “could all enter the residence and look at anything [they] wanted,” and upon entry into the apartment, officers said they observed multiple foil folds with burn substances on them in plain view.

Also, while in the residence, officers observed scales with a crystal-like substance, small plastic containing crystal-like residue, multiple knives “just laying about,” multiple bowls of food and liquid substances with bugs and mold, as well as multiple syringes which were “capped, uncapped, used, appeared to be unused all throughout the house,” according to the complaint.

While in the basement, officers said they found another set of digital scales which had residue, multiple bags inside of a larger bag, a small bag containing three white circular pills, a small bag containing a greeny leafy substance, a small bag with presumed marijuana seeds, a small bag with a crystal-like substance and another small bag with brown mushrooms.

During that time, Burke told officers that the room where they had found the items in the basement was not hers, according to the complaint.

The CPS worker contacted someone to take custody of the 12-year-old girl, at which point Burke was placed under arrest, officers said.

Burke has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.