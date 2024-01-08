MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Catholic Charities West Virginia‘s Morgantown outreach office recently received the Feeding the Hungry grant, which will go towards assistance for those facing food insecurity.

The grant of $1,600 was awarded by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, which donates to several charitable organizations across the United States to help families put nutritious food on the table. According to its website, the foundation has awarded more than $18.1 million in grants since its founding in 2001.

Not only will the grant assist in filling the Catholic Charities West Virginia’s Morgantown food pantry, but it will also help provide nutrition education, aiming to reduce food-related health risks.

As said on the Catholic Charities West Virginia food assistance page, food pantries run by the organization are accessible in every region, along with sites for hot meals and a mobile food pantry. Their additional program, WellnessWorks, provides nutritional guidance to visitors, ensuring that they know which foods are healthy.

In addition to food programs, Catholic Charities also provides services for homelessness, childcare, disasters, refugees and more.

Those seeking further information can contact Catholic Charities at 1-888-900-2989.