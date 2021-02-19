Forbes lists WVU Health System among “America’s Best Large Employers” for 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has received some national recognition for the support it gives to its employees.

The West Virginia University Health System has been ranked number 180 out of 500 businesses selected for the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers 2021.”

“We are honored to be recognized among such elite company on the ‘America’s Best Employers’ list. People come to work for us not only because of the pay and benefits we offer but because of a higher calling to care for people who are sick or injured. And, many of them have been with us for decades. It takes special people to do that kind of work, and we’re proud to call them members of the WVU Medicine family,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “Their passion and dedication and the family-like working atmosphere they create are what make WVU Medicine a great place to work.”

For its list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked about their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and were asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks 500 large employers that received the most recommendations from the survey.

According to officials, the WVU Health System is West Virginia’s largest health system and largest private employer, with more than 20,000 employees working at hospitals and clinics in five states. It is one of 25 businesses ranked in the “Healthcare and Social” industry sector.

“The hospitals, clinics, and support locations that comprise the WVU Health System are great places to work because all of our employees exhibit knowledge, commitment, compassion, and excellence, and this recognition is proof of that,” Leeann Kaminsky, chief human resources for the WVU Health System, said. “We offer competitive pay and benefits and flexible work environments because we want to attract and keep the best employees who will share our commitment to the highest quality patient care. We encourage anyone who might be interested in a career in healthcare to visit WVUMedicine.org/Careers and apply to join our team.”

The complete award list can be viewed on the Forbes website by clicking here.