Forgotten YMCA in Fairmont to receive a makeover

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont’s Community Development Partnership has plans to revitalize the formerly known YMCA on Fairmont avenue.

The historic building has been vacant for more than 15 years. Before being left behind, it was known for its pool, track, bowling ally, all boys dormitory, and much more. The “Y” played a vital role in the early 20th-century history in the City of Fairmont, so the thought of restoration has created a sense of happiness and life back in the city.

“You have to preserve what we have. Those buildings, if you go to Europe, the buildings are centuries old. You go to the United States, we tear them down after 100 years,” said Raymond Alvarez, Professor at Fairmont State. “I think the whole concept of, the more you do this type of preservation, the more you bring in other types of business. You also create an opportunity for travel and tourism because people want to come and learn about these buildings and these architect.”

The tough decision is now, is narrowing down what to use the structure for.

“I think that the possibilities are endless for a building like this. The foundation and the bones are solid, and the history, of course, is perfect. I think functionally, we sort of provided a few different options for the owners and the users to consider. Overall there is a ton to do with this, and the historic aspect brings so much to it, too,” said Adam Rohaly, Principal Architect.

Revitalization is underway, and the time frame of when it will be complete is estimated at around 2 years.