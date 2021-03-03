Former Marion County Clerk passes away

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A former Marion County Clerk has died.

Janice Cosco served as the county clerk for 39 years before retiring in December. Friends said she is remembered for her kindness and friendly spirit.

They explained that Cosco always referred to the County Clerk’s Office as the people’s office and that she was the ultimate definition of a public servant.

“She’s done some remarkable things in her career,” explained Chief Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov, who worked with Cosco for 17 years. “She started in the ’70s, so she started when women were just getting started in politics in a bigger way and doing more and more things.”

Cosco often lived by the motto of treating people the way you wanted to be treated and often reminded her staff of that.

Co-workers describe her as more than just a boss, but a friend who would always go above and beyond for anyone in need.

“She was considered as Marion county’s sweetheart is what we referred to her as, and everyone she met she made friends immediately,” Julie Kincaid, current Marion County Clerk, said. “She never ever knew a stranger. She offered such a high level of service to the citizens of Marion County.”

Kincaid said Cosco treated everyone as if they were her own family, which is why it is such a difficult loss for them and everyone in Marion county.

Janice Cosco was 85-years-old.