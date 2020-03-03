Former USP Hazelton inmate indicted in death of fellow prisoner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal prisoner was indicted Tuesday in the death of another inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton, in Preston County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Stephen C. Crawford, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of “Voluntary Manslaughter,” one count of “Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm,” and one count of “Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury,” according to a news release from Powell’s office.

Crawford is accused of stabbing another inmate “A.C.” resulting in his death. The crime allegedly took place in March 2015 at USP Hazelton.

USP Hazelton

Crawford faces up to an additional 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the manslaughter charge and faces up to 10 more years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the other two charges.

The FBI investigated the case.

Crawford is listed on the federal Bureau of Prisons website as now being held at USP Florence ADMAX, in Colorado. The site lists his current release date as April 2100.

To read other stories about USP Hazelton, click here or on the “related posts” on the left of the screen.