Former WVU basketball transfer arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University sophomore basketball player and transfer Teddy Allen was arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft and criminal damage to property and domestic violence.

It happened in the 1800 block of North Doreen around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the 23-year-old female victim reported that Allen battered her. He also damaged and took property.

“The 23-year-old female resident reported Allen coming to the residence, battering her, taking her cell phone and damaging it, and taking keys belonging to another 27-year-old female resident,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. He was released on bond. The case will be presented to the city prosecutor’s office.

Wichita State University Director of Athletics Darron Boatright released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation regarding men’s basketball student-athlete Teddy Allen and are gathering additional details in order to gain a broader understanding of the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Allen transferred to Wichita State in May 2018 after a year at West Virginia.