Fort New Salem cancels all planned events through June 2020

SALEM, W.Va. – After a successful year in 2019, Fort New Salem has been forced to cancel all events through the first half of 2020.

All public events through June have been cancelled due to the recent coronavirus outbreak. The fort’s board of directors will be meeting in the near future to make more official plans, but events for the end of the year are expected to stay the same.

“It was disappointing, but you have to be real and you have to be safe. We can’t have our volunteers, our interpreters or our guests have any type of risk. We are an outdoor event, but at the same time, we do gather people together so we have to take a pause like the rest of us,” said Fort New Salem board director Dr. Joseph Audia.

More information about rescheduling the cancelled events is expected to come in the future, but no final decisions have been made at this time.