Fort New Salem hosts 29th annual dulcimer festival

SALEM, W.Va.-The Dulcimer Festival has brought music enthusiasts to Fort New Salem for almost 30 years.

This event goes through tomorrow and features nightly concerts, food vendors and music workshops taught by instructors from four states.

The festival attracts musicians from all over, many of which have been coming for years.

“It’s a fun place to get together to play with people and get to know some new people and get together with people you’ve known for many many years around musical talents and activities,” said instructor Cynthia Brissey.

Admission is $7 and children ten and under are free.