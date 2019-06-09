Fort New Salem’s Weekend of Workshops event a success

SALEM, W.Va. – Fort New Salem’s annual Weekend of Workshops was a success again this year, according to organizers.

The Weekend of Workshops offers classes in things such as pottery and basket making and is suitable for people of all ages. The fort was also open for regular tours during this weekend for the public.

This is one of the fort’s most popular events and the turnout was high again this year.

“It’s been very successful. We have a few people that come and register for classes, and these are people who really want to learn activities, so it’s more geared to people who want to learn things,” said Joan Rine, head of Friends of the Fort. Rine taught classes in making corn husk dolls over the weekend.

Fort New Salem also hosts several other events throughout the year. For a full list, visit https://fortnewsalemfoundation.org/events.