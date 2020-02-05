Four indicted on reentry charges Lewis County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three Mexican citizens and a Guatemalan citizen were all indicted on Tuesday on reentry charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

The four were accused of reentering the country illegally. According to court documents, each person has been charged with one count of reentry of a removed alien.

Those who were indicted include Pedro Celestino Lunez-Gomez, 38 of Mexico; Jose Luis Lunez-Gomez, 35, of Mexico; Rafael Rosales-Flores, 28, of Mexico, age 28 and Fredy Evaristo Cortez-Cahuec, 30, of Guatemala.

The four were found in January 2020 in Lewis County. Each of them face up to two years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000, depending on their prior criminal history.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner was prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.