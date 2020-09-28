Free COVID-19 testing available daily in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County was amongst the first in the state to take advantage of the fully-funded free COVID-19 testing as a way to continue ramping up the Governor’s Aggressive Testing program across the state.

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will be giving out free testing daily at the First Baptist Church off of Webster Pike to anyone. They will be there Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Shawn Thorn is the Threat Preparedness and Crisis Response Coordinator at the health department and said they wanted to take advantage of this free testing immediately. They want to get on top of the prevalence as well as where the virus is spreading as much as they can and the way to do that is to provide the resources needed to gather that information.

“Today showed that people are still concerned, and want to get their own knowledge of how they are doing in order to protect themselves, and others around them,” said Thorn. “It also shows me they care about their community. Especially with schools and sports using the everchanging metrics, this type of testing allows us to capture asymptomatics and stuff that’ll give us a bigger picture of what the actual disease spread is in the community.”

Thorn said most of the help on Monday was from volunteers, and without them and the support from the governor’s office to supply these tests, it wouldn’t be possible to do this. Anyone can receive a COVID-19 test in Grafton for free. All one needs is a license with proof of residency.