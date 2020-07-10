Free COVID-19 testing coming to Harrison and Barbour counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More free COVID-19 testing is coming to North Central West Virginia.

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced locations for testing on July 14 and 16.

Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Barbour and Harrison counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following times and locations.

Harrison County: July 14, 2020, Noon – 7 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Barbour County: July 16, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Philip Barbour High School.

DHHR officials explained that those who wish to get tested should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.