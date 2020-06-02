Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at Monticello Park

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- As part of an effort to help keep the community safe, the Harrison – Clarksburg Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6.

The testing will take place at Monticello Park in Clarksburg and is targeted towards minorities, though anyone is welcome to attend.

No symptoms are required to be tested and there are two ways to be identified prior to testing.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult in order to be tested for the virus.

No appointments are necessary to get tested. A shorter, “comfort swab,” will be used. Anyone with any questions is encouraged to contact the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department via telephone at (304) 623-9349 or Pastor Rahsaan Armand at (304) 695-1317.