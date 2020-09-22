Free COVID-19 testing to continue every Wednesday at WVU Rec Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department announced that it will host free community COVID-19 testing at the WVU Rec Center every Wednesday for the foreseeable future.

According to the release, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday, starting September 23. The MCHD Executive Director and County Health Officer, Dr. Lee B. Smith, explained that the testing will get a better idea of the amount of COVID-19 in the county.

“We’re going to continue to offer free, weekly community COVID-19 testing until we get a better grasp of the COVID-19 situation,” Dr. Smith said. “And because up to 40% of individuals with COVID-19 do not display symptoms, this will help us find some of those people and give them the opportunity to quarantine to avoid passing the virus on to others.”

MCHD has administered a total of 1,061 free community COVID-19 in the past eight days, according to officials. 571 tests were given on September 13 and 490 tests were given at the WVU Rec Center on September 18.

Officials explained that the WVU Rec Center has been set up to accommodate both WVU and community COVID-19 testing in a safe and socially-distanced manner. Members of the community should enter the Rec Center from the larger parking lot, where parking will be free. As they walk in, they will stay in the right lane in order to go to the correct room where testing is taking place.

It is mandatory that everyone wears a mask and brings identification to testing.