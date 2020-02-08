Friday’s reported snow totals so far

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Move over, groundhogs! Mother Nature brought us a shot of winter on Friday. Most communities saw anywhere from an inch of snow to a half-foot of the white stuff on what has been the snowiest day so far this winter here in north-central West Virginia.

Here is a look at the snowfall totals reported throughout the north-central portion of the Mountain State as of 7:30 PM Friday evening.

Terra Alta (Preston County) – 5.5″

Fairmont (Marion County) – 5.5″

12 miles south of Morgantown (Monongalia County) – 5.5″

Cairo (Ritchie County) – 4.5″

Buckhannon (Upshur County) – 4.5″

Mountain Lake Park, MD (Garrett County) – 4.5″

Goshen Road, south of Morgantown (Monongalia County) – 4.0″

Reedsville (Preston County) – 4.0″

1 mile southeast of Beverly – 4.0″

Nestorville (Barbour County) – 4.0″

Enterprise (Harrison County) – 3.5″

Woods in Nutter Fort (Harrison County) during Friday’s snowfall – Courtesy: Scott Sincoff

Salem (Harrison County) – 3.5″

Parkersburg (Wood County) – 3.5″

Philippi (Barbour County) – 3.5″

Industrial (Doddridge County) – 3.5″

Adamsville (Harrison County) – 3.0″

Wheeler (Webster County) – 3.0″

Clarksburg (Harrison County) – 3.0″

New Martinsville (Wetzel County) – 3.0″

Goodhope (Harrison County) – 3.0″

West Milford (Harrison County) – 3.0″

Monterville (Randolph County) – 3.0″

Kingwood (Preston County) – 3.0″

Johnstown (Harrison County) – 3.0″

Lost Creek (Harrison County) – 3.0″

Masontown (Preston County) – 3.0″

Jarvisville (Harrison County) – 2.5″

Ireland (Upshur County) – 2.5″

Woods in Nutter Fort (Harrison County) during Friday’s snowfall – Courtesy: Scott Sincoff

Orlando (Braxton County) – 2.5″

Little Falls (Monongalia County) – 2.5″

Bridgeport (Harrison County) – 2.5″

Rock Cave (Upshur County) – 2.5″

2 miles north of Morgantown (Monongalia County) – 2.0″

Elkins (Randolph County) – 2.0″

More snowfall totals will be added and updated as they come in. To send in your local photos and reports, please email them to news@wboy.com as well as post them on the StormTracker12 Facebook page. To send in videos, please email them to news@wboy.com