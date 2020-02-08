Friday’s reported snow totals so far

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Move over, groundhogs! Mother Nature brought us a shot of winter on Friday. Most communities saw anywhere from an inch of snow to a half-foot of the white stuff on what has been the snowiest day so far this winter here in north-central West Virginia.
Here is a look at the snowfall totals reported throughout the north-central portion of the Mountain State as of 7:30 PM Friday evening.
Terra Alta (Preston County) – 5.5″
Fairmont (Marion County) – 5.5″
12 miles south of Morgantown (Monongalia County) – 5.5″
Cairo (Ritchie County) – 4.5″
Buckhannon (Upshur County) – 4.5″
Mountain Lake Park, MD (Garrett County) – 4.5″
Goshen Road, south of Morgantown (Monongalia County) – 4.0″
Reedsville (Preston County) – 4.0″
1 mile southeast of Beverly – 4.0″
Nestorville (Barbour County) – 4.0″
Enterprise (Harrison County) – 3.5″
Salem (Harrison County) – 3.5″
Parkersburg (Wood County) – 3.5″
Philippi (Barbour County) – 3.5″
Industrial (Doddridge County) – 3.5″
Adamsville (Harrison County) – 3.0″
Wheeler (Webster County) – 3.0″
Clarksburg (Harrison County) – 3.0″
New Martinsville (Wetzel County) – 3.0″
Goodhope (Harrison County) – 3.0″
West Milford (Harrison County) – 3.0″
Monterville (Randolph County) – 3.0″
Kingwood (Preston County) – 3.0″
Johnstown (Harrison County) – 3.0″
Lost Creek (Harrison County) – 3.0″
Masontown (Preston County) – 3.0″
Jarvisville (Harrison County) – 2.5″
Ireland (Upshur County) – 2.5″
Orlando (Braxton County) – 2.5″
Little Falls (Monongalia County) – 2.5″
Bridgeport (Harrison County) – 2.5″
Rock Cave (Upshur County) – 2.5″
2 miles north of Morgantown (Monongalia County) – 2.0″
Elkins (Randolph County) – 2.0″
